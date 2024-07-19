MUCHENDE MUST BE SUSPENDED OR FIRED- ZUPED

MUCHENDE MUST BE SUSPENDED OR FIRED



…..to allow investigative wings to carry out investigations without fear or favor



Lusaka… Friday July 19, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



The Zambians for Unity Peace and Development (ZUPED) says Solicitor General Marshal Muchende must be suspended or fired to allow investigative wings carry out their investigations without fear or favor.



ZUPED President Ronnie Jere says the dissolving of the Anti-Corruption Commission board is a welcome move although it has come a little bit too late as damage has already been made.



“If you can remember as ZUPED we warned of such a sensitive institution to be under the office of the President. The damage that the ACC has had is affecting also the office of the President in the sense that the supervising institution which is the office of the President did not do its job to make sure that such gravity of corruption that is being mentioned was not noted,” he said.



“It is embarrassing, it has dented the work of the President and it’s something that will take a long time to clean. We welcome the dissolving of the ACC Board but the President must also go further to make sure that Mr Muchende, if he doesn’t want to resign he must be suspended or fired to allow investigative wings to investigate him without fear or favor.”



Mr Jere has also applauded the board of ZAMMSA for having fired the Director General of that institution.



“We applaud ZAMMSA board for having taken that decision because there is no way at a time when we have issues of drug shortages and someone is keeping containers of drugs at their backyard. A lot of money has been lost in this process,” he stated.



