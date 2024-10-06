MUCHIMA DEMANDS PROBE OF MISSING ZAMMSA TRUCK



Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima, has called for thorough investigation into the whereabouts of a Zambia Medicines and Medical Agency (ZAMMSA) distribution truck that was spotted by members of the public offloading health kits in Kanyama compound.



ZANIS reports that Dr Muchima disclosed that the incident happened on September 17, 2024 when the driver of a distribution truck was seen offloading ZAMMSA health centre kits into a ZAMMSA Land cruiser.



Speaking when he made an impromptu visit in the company of his Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Lishimpi to ZAMMSA offices in Lusaka today, Dr Muchima warned of stern action against officers who are involved in the alleged theft.



He explained that the Government will not spare those who are frustrating its efforts to deliver quality health care services to citizens, adding that the vision of his administration is to supply medical drugs country wide.



Dr Muchima also urged ZAMMSA to put its house in order and that failure to do so will result in disciplinary action against erring officers.