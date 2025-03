‘Muchima insults Chief Nyakaseya’



CHIEF Nyakaseya of the Lunda people has tearfully narrated how Health Minister Elijah Muchima insulted and verbally abused him to the extent that he cried in the presence of his subjects at his palace.



But when contacted for a comment, Dr Muchima accused Chief Nyakaseya of being a Patriotic Front cadre, who had previously worn the former ruling party regalia and never voted for him or President Hakainde Hichilema.