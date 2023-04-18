MUCHINDU WANTS HH TO EXPLAIN WHY HE FIRED IG KAJOBA

By Michael Nyumbu

A Senior citizen from Choma District Jonathan Muchindu is of the view that President Hakainde Hichilema should have explained why he fired former Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba alongside other four Permanent Secretaries recently.

Muchindu told Byta FM Zambia on Monday that in a democratic state like Zambia the President should have made it a priority in communicating to the public on why certain decisions are made for the sake of appreciation.

He said the firing was not a small issue to keep quiet about and leave for speculation.

Muchindu further said praising the President for firing senior government officials without giving a reason is sharpening a dictator in him.

Meanwhile, Southern Province PF Secretary Golden Nyambe says President Hakainde Hichilema acted within his powers to fire the inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba.

Nyambe says the President’s vision can be achieved if he fires non-performing civil servants and replace with performing ones.

