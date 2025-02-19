MUCHINDU WORRIED ABOUT TREND OF POLICE KÎLLING SUSPECTED CRIMINALS



Zambia Corruption Prevention Watchdog Executive Director, Jonathan Muchindu, has expressed worry over the trend by police officers in fatally shooting suspected criminals.





His comment follows last week’s shooting to death of four suspected car hijackers in Lusaka.



Muchindu told Byta FM News that with Zambia having abolished the death penalty, it is unfortunate and unacceptable for law enforcement agencies to gun down suspects.





He stated that if a suspect tries to escape during an arrest, police officers can still incapacitate them without resulting in death so they can be brought before courts.



Meanwhile, Lusaka-based Human Rights Activist, Temwani Moono, said it is sad that killing suspects by the Zambia Police is becoming normal.





He stated the act defies the principle of innocent until proven guilty by the judiciary.



For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN