“Mudryk is not okay” – Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino revealed that Mykhailo Mudryk “is not okay” after the Chelsea star was substituted due to a concussion during their match against Brighton.

Chelsea secured a 2-1 victory on Wednesday evening, thanks to goals from Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku.

However, the triumph was marred by an injury to Ukrainian winger Mudryk just before halftime and a red card for captain Reece James with only two minutes left in regulation time.

Mudryk’s night ended early following a clash with Tariq Lamptey.

Despite receiving initial medical attention, he was unable to continue, and Chelsea used a concussion substitute to bring in Nkunku.

The concussion substitution rule allows both teams an extra substitution under these circumstances after consulting with the match referee and the club’s medical staff.

The rule also mandates a seven-day cooling-off period for the affected player, meaning Mudryk will miss the final Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

In his post-match press conference, Pochettino confirmed Mudryk’s condition, stating that the player was not in good shape.

Pochettino stated: “No, he is not OK, we are checking. He was a little bit dizzy but we used the concussion substitution and the rule is seven days, so he is not going to be available for the next game, but I hope it is nothing wrong.”

Chelsea need just a single point from their final match of the season against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge to secure European football for next season.

This marks an impressive turnaround for the Blues, who have won four league games in a row after a dismal start to the season.