MUFULIRA COUNCIL POSTPONES DISBURSEMENT OF CDF LOANS

MUFULIRA Municipal Council has postponed the disbursement of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loans for Kankoyo Constituency due to allegations that 80 percent of the beneficiaries on the list were not from Kankoyo.

Mufulira Town Clerk, Kasonde Musongole, revealed that the delay follows a letter from Kankoyo Member of Parliament, Heartson Mabeta, who claimed the beneficiaries were not those submitted by the Ward Development Committees (WDCs).

She said Mr. Mabeta alleged that the names were mostly from Kantanshi and Mufulira Central Constituencies and had not been approved by the WDCs.

Ms. Musongole stated that consequently, the council decided to cancel the loan disbursement and investigate the allegations.

“All forms held by the Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS) bank have been recalled for this purpose, “she said.

Ms. Musongole emphasized that the CDF guidelines clearly outline the selection procedure, and any unauthorized additions to the list would constitute an offence.

She said the council plans to meet with the WDCs from Kankoyo to verify the names, and the outcome of this meeting will determine if the selection process needs to be redone.