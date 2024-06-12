MUFULIRA COUPLE ALMOST BURNS TO ASHES IN LOVE TRAINAGLE

A 52-year-old woman from Mupena Farming Area in Mufulira District, on the Copperbelt, and her husband have escaped a fire that has destroyed their house and property worth K7, 800.

The incident occurred around 01:00 hours on June 10, 2024.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba tells Mafken News that the victim, identified as Chibulu Mutoni, a farmer, reported that her house was allegedly set ablaze by her husband’s first wife, identified as Annie Ngosa.

Mr. Mweemba explains that, according to the victim, the suspect, who lives nearby, ignited the fire using a brazier while allegedly shouting that the victim should burn with her husband, since the victim was with him. Mutoni and her husband managed to escape the inferno just in time.

He has further revealed that despite their efforts and assistance from neighbours to put out the fire, the house and all belongings were reduced to ashes, adding that by the time they attempted to apprehend the suspect, she had fled the scene.

The commanding officer also revealed that police have launched an investigation into the incident and are actively searching for the suspect.

CREDIT:

Comfort Nthala

Mafken FM