MUFULIRA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING GIRLFRIEND



Police in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt Province today exhumed the body of a 28-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend on November 8th, 2023, in Nsato farming block where the two were staying together.



The body of Elita Chanda was exhumed for postmortem following the arrest of her boyfriend Andrew Silwimba who has been on the run since 2023.





The duo were alleged to be in a troubled relationship for some time that led to the suspect beating his partner to death and abandoned her lifeless in the bush before the body was discovered at a later date.





The suspect is currently in custody and investigations have continued into the matter.





Meanwhile, family to the deceased have appealed to the Police to ensure that the law takes its course in the matter.



Police is yet to give a detailed statement over the matter.



.