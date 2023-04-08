Mufulira man stabs wife after discovering ‘strange’ numbers on her phone

A 22-year-old woman of Mufulira District has been allegedly stabbed in the stomach by her husband after he discovered some strange numbers in her phone.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba identified the victim as Sandra Mutale, aged 22 of Kamuchanga township in Mufulira.

Mr Mweemba said the victim who has one child with her husband Milton Gondwe aged 27 of Section 7, Kantanshi township in Mufulira, was on separation with her husband.

He said it is alleged that the victim was called by her estranged husband around 17:00 hours on April 6, 2023, who invited her to his house to enable them resolve their marital problems.

“When she arrived, the husband requested her to enter the house and later grabbed her phone and started going through it and after he discovered some strange numbers in her phone, he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her causing her to sustain a deep cut in the stomach,” he said.

Mr Mweemba further said when the suspect realized he had injured his wife, he tried to escape but was apprehended by members of the public who heard the victim screaming for help.

He added that the suspect was taken to Kantanshi Police Station where he is currently detained, while the victim is currently admitted in Ronald Ross General Hospital with her condition described as fair.