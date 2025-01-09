MUFULIRA MOTHER ATTEMPTS SUICIDE WITH CHILDREN TO ESCAPE PAYING K11,000 DEBT





Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba, has confirmed a shocking incident in Mufulira district where a mother, Beatrice Phiri whose age is yet to be ascertained attempted to take her own life and that of her two children after accumulating a debt of K11,000 from her workplace.



In a statement availed to Mafken news, Mr. Mweemba says the incident occurred between January 6, 2025, at 23:00 hours and January 7, 2025, at 10:00 hours in Mokambo, Mufulira.





Mr. Mweemba reveals that, Ms. Phiri, a bar lady at Esnart pub in Mokambo was asked to pay back the money after a stock-taking exercise by her boss revealed a shortage of K11,000.





Unable to to raise the said amount, Beatrice opted to purchase a pesticide known as doom and mixed it with soft drinks, which she consumed alongside her two children both aged 7.





The three victims were rushed to Ronald Ross Hospital, where they are currently admitted in a stable condition, whilst the other child has been transferred to Kitwe Teaching Hospital.



Mafken FM