MUFULIRA TEENAGER ALLEGEDLY TRIES TO POISON PARENTS



A 17-year-old boy, Evans Chilufya of Butondo township in Mufulira District is reportedly alleged to have attempted to murder his parents by putting a poisonous substance in their drinking water.





According to the mother, she caught her son red-handed as he was attempting to put a poisonous substance (Doom), into the water container and when confronted, Evans allegedly ran away.





The parents, Mulega Chilufya and his wife unveiled to Mafken FM News that this was not the first time their son had tried to poison them, further disclosing that Evans is somewhat a troublesome child who always engages in bad vices.





And Mr. Chilufya says his son has had a history of committing crimes in the community, including stealing from their farm and the neighbours. The parents also alleged that Evans had previously threatened to kill them.





They tell Mafken News, that their son needs to be locked up and face the arm of the law for his actions as he has proven to be a danger to society and to himself.



MAFKEN FM