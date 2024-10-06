MUFULIRA’S UNITY OF PURPOSE: A NEW ERA OF LEADERSHIP



Mufulira Mayor Tanaeli Kamanga writes:



As the Mayor of Mufulira, I am thrilled to witness the remarkable transformation in our city’s leadership, exemplified by Hon. Mabeta Heartson, Hon. Antony Mumba, and Hon. Golden Mwila, representing the big three Constituencies of Mufulira. Their dedication to modern politics and unity of purpose is a breath of fresh air, ushering in a new era of progress and development.



These visionary leaders have demonstrated unwavering commitment to our city’s growth, and it’s heartening to see them working together towards a common goal.



As we celebrate their achievements, I pray that we continue on this trajectory, fostering a culture of collaboration and inclusivity that benefits all Mufulira residents. Let us rally behind our leaders and support their efforts to propel our city forward, embracing the spirit of “Mufulira Patop” – unity, progress, and prosperity for all.



No Time for Taka Taka

Mayor wachaloo

Tanaeli Kamanga – Mufulira Mayor