MUFUMBWE’S RESIDENTS UP IN ARMS WITH MINING FIRM OVER ROADS

By Dante Bwalya

Resident of Munyambala ward in Mufumbwe District have withheld two excavators machines belonging to a Chinese Mining Company for alleged failing to work on dilapidated Munyambala road as per promise.

According to the residents, the Mining Company has breached the agreement, resulting in the road becoming impassable due to mining activities.

Munyambala ward Councilor, Wegan Kisulo, says the company had agreed to work on the road but have failed to fulfill that agreement.

Efforts to get a comment from the Jeff Alexanda Mining Company proved futile as the phone went unanswered.-Diamond TV