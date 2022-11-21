Mukula costs truckers: Tanzanian drivers fined K50,000 for smuggling

THREE Tanzanian truck drivers have been convicted and fined K50,000 each by the Nakonde Magistrate’s Court for attempting to smuggle 510 logs of mukula.

Daudi Kasele, 43, Raphael Ngala, 35, and Bruno Nzasule, 43, were last Friday convicted by the Nakonde Magistrate’s Court on three counts of attempted smuggling, which if successful would have deprived Government of K285,158 in revenue.

The convicts were facing three counts of unlawful possession of biological resources under the Environmental Management Act