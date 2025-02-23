MULAMBO HAIMBE ENGAGES WITH STAFF AT ZAMBIAN MISSION IN CAIRO

By Dennis Sikazwe Jr

Foreign Affairs and International Relations Minister Mulambo Haimbe held a meeting with local Egyptian staff at the Zambian Mission in Cairo, expressing appreciation for their efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between Zambia and Egypt.

Accompanied by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary for International Relations, Etambuyu Anamela, Haimbe also met with Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt, Major General Toply Lubaya.

The Minister is part of the delegation accompanying President Hakainde Hichilema on his state visit to Egypt, during which the President is set to meet with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and attend an investment forum organized by the Zambia Development Agency.

President Hichilema, alongside seven Ministers from various sectors including Energy, Fisheries and Livestock, Water Development, Commerce, Infrastructure, and Health, is anticipated to sign multiple bilateral agreements over the two-day visit.

Mr. Haimbe shared the details of the President’s itinerary during a press briefing at the Zambian Embassy in Cairo. The Head of State is expected to arrive in Cairo tomorrow, Sunday, February 23rd, 2025.