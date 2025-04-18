MULAMBO HAIMBE IS LOST, REPEATING MISTAKES OF THE PF-LAURA MITI



Yes, write a law that not only allows, but mandates the random interception of citizen communication then say – Trust us, we won’t use it.



What is it about politicians that makes them think that, once they enter office, they own citizen minds? Talk to them like children.



Maybe, Mr Haimbe, you should be explaining to us why government did not announce that such a consequential Bill had been signed into law. Why the secrecy?



When were Zambians supposed to find out all their communication was now going through State House?



Let me put this way – all you in government, from the President down, urgently need to start asking yourselves this question, before you make decisions or talk to us:



What would I have thought and said about this before the 2021 elections?