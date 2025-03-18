MULAMBO HAIMBE SAYS CONSULTATION PROCESS ON CONSTITUTION COMMENCED WHEN HE WAS JUSTICE MINISTER

UPND Deputy Chairman for Constitutional and Legal Committee Mulambo Haimbe has clarified that the Consultation process on the constitution Amendment process commenced sometime back when he was Minister of Justice.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of Let the people talk this morning, Mr. Haimbe also disclosed that the opposition patriotic Front, the Law Association of Zambia and the church among other stakeholders made submissions on the amendment process.

He also allayed fears that the process is ill timed and stated that Government intends to approach the amendment in 3 phases categorized as non-contentious issues, Contentious issues and the Bill of Rights.

Mr. Haimbe has explained that of the 3 phases, non-contentious issues are straightforward and do not require wide consultation compared to amendments on Contentious issues and the Bill of Rights.

He adds that the non-contentious issues include delimitation of constituencies and wards as espoused in article 58 of the Constitution that the process has to be done every 10 years and removal or refining of article 52 on by elections among others.

Mr. Haimbe warns that any failure by the Electoral Commission Zambia to conduct the delimitation process before the 2026 election will result in a constitutional breach.

