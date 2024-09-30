MULENGA COMMENDS PRO-POOR 2025 BUDGET



Governance and Development Advocates Zambia has commended the new dawn Government for giving Zambians a pro-poor 2025 Budget.



Executive Director Elias Mulenga says the 2024 budget created a roadmap that will see local councils utilize the earth-moving equipment bought by local councils to ensure that community feeder roads are worked on in townships, as resources for repairs and fuel are available from the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



Mulenga has advised councils to ensure that they utilize the funds from the 2024 budget to finish outstanding projects, ensuring consistency with the new increased K31.01 million CDF allocated to councils for 2025.



He said this will enhance public service delivery, noting that increased funding will allow for more responsive and efficient public services, addressing the specific needs of local communities.



Mulenga noted that the new increased budget will help institutions by providing more resources and strengthening decentralized local institutions, empowering them to manage and implement development projects effectively.



He said that the additional funds can be used to support various economic developmental initiatives, such as infrastructure projects, which can stimulate local economies and create employment opportunities.



Mulenga added that the implementation of CDF projects is expected to improve citizens’ livelihoods and create employment opportunities, particularly for youths and women, contributing to poverty reduction and economic growth.



Mr. Mulenga further noted that increased CDF promotes community-driven development by involving local communities in decision-making processes, ensuring that projects reflect their priorities and meet the needs of the people.



He also observed that the funds can support projects that promote climate-compatible growth, leveraging Zambia’s natural resources and demographic trends to foster sustainable development and growth.



Mulenga commended President Hichilema for his tireless efforts, which will collectively benefit and contribute to the socio-economic development of Zambia, making the increased CDF a crucial tool for the country’s progress in poverty alleviation and economic stability.