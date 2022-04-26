MULENGA FUBE SAYS UPND IS ON THE PATH OF SELF DESTRUCTION

PF Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube says the new dawn government is on the path of self destruction as evidenced by the self praise and lack of connection with the grassroots.

Mr. Fube says it is surprising that government is now claiming success on launching projects that were initiated by the Patriotic Front regime.

He has challenged the UPND Alliance government to have humility and consult the opposition on various matters where they are not performing well.