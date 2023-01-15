MULENGA HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF HH’s FOREIGN TRIPS

Development and Governance Activist Elias Chanda Mulenga has welcomed the good fruits of President Hakainde Hichilema’s business trip to Angola.

Mulenga avails to Byta FM News that President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to delivering Development to the country and Africa as a whole.

He notes that the Lobito refinery project is projected to process 200,000 Barrels of oil per day of Angola’s medium and light crude oils.

Mulenga reveals that such a move that will cut down on fuels, high costs of transportation from usual sources that Zambia has been using for a long time.

He further says President Hakainde Hichilema has brought direct flights from Angola to Zambia creating a strong bilateral Corporation between the two nations and has strengthened trade and investment for the two Countries.

The Development Activist says that this great move has already brought the Angolan flight touching the Zambian soil which will open many nations to come to Zambia for the connect flights to Angola.

Mulenga further says President Hakainde Hichilema is in a hurry to deliver Development and those in the habit of criticisms must be ashamed and allow the President to achieve the agenda to Develop Zambia and Africa at large.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN