MULENGA WELCOMES PRESIDENTIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Sunday September 3, 2023

Governance and Development Advocates Zambia has welcomed the recent Presidential engagement by President Hakainde Hichilema with the media students and members of the communities.

Executive Director Elias Mulenga has observed that this shows you how painful the President and his cabinet ministers feels to see the citizens suffering.

Mr Mulenga said the kind of leadership President Hichilema has shown to the electorates is an indication that he is indeed with the people and has proved that he is not shying away but to engeng with the people.

Mr Mulenga is elated that a solution to the high cost of mealie meal is being dealt with as the President indicated that the recovery road map of reducing the high cost of the commodity has been found.

Mr Mulenga said President Hichilema has reduced the cost of Fertiliser,given farming input to farmers on time and has increased the cost of maize to attract more farmers to venture in the maize farming and production.

Mr Mulenga said the gesture shown by President Hichilema to communicate directly to the people of Zambia in their compounds should be appreciated by all well meaning citizens.