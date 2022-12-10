MULEZA CONGRATULATES HH OVER 2022 AFRICAN POLITICAL LEADER RECOGNITION

By Brian Hantuba

Former Patriotic Front-PF Southern Province Treasurer, Mooya Muleza, has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema for being named the African Political Leader for 2022.

The United Kingdom based African Media Agency-AMA named Hichilema as the winner in a poll that attracted over 15, 000 votes online.

Muleza, who has since defected to the United Party for National Development – UPND, says the award is proof that Hichilema’s efforts to revive the economy and restore the rule of law are yielding results.

He is however of the view that Zambia still has room to grow economically, saying the country could earn revenue by striving to become the main supplier of agricultural products in the region.

Muleza has appealed to local media institutions to honor the President where due, saying recognizing people’s achievements encourages them to work harder.

Meanwhile, former UPND Southern Province Campaign Team Vice Chairman, Mayaba Hanseluka, has also taken pride in Hichilema’s award, saying the recognition is proof that the President is the best man to be Head of State.

He feels Zambia would have made significant progress in growing economically if citizens recognised Hichilema’s leadership qualities earlier than 2021.

Zambia’s Livingstone based Victoria Falls University of Technology founder and Vice-Chancellor, Gertrude Mwangala-Akapelwa also emerged African Educationist of 2022.

Winners for what is the 11th edition of the awards shall be presented with the honour instruments on 16th February, 2023 during the annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award ceremony to be held in Port Louis, Mauritius.

