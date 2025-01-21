Multi-Choice to remove CAMNET from DSTV platform despite HH’s promise to intervene

By Chinoyi Chipulu

MultiChoice Zambia says CAMNET TV’s contract as a channel supplier to the company has expired, and will therefore be removed from the DSTV and GOTV platforms, despite President Hichilema Hichilema indicating that he had heard pleas from late pastor Chiluba’s wife, Victoria.

Following a statement that went viral on social media indicating that CAMNET TV would be removed from DSTV, Daily Revelation sent a query to MultiChoice.

The newspaper wanted to verify the authenticity of the information circulating and the reason that motivated the decision to remove the TV station from the platform.

Daily Revelation also wanted to get response on assertions that MultiChoice’s decision to remove the TV station was politically motivated, as said by the late station owner’s wife, pastor Victoria who appealed to the Republican President to intervene in the matter.

During the funeral of her late husband pastor Moses Chiluba, pastor Victoria, requested President Hakainde Hichilema to protect the station from people threatening to remove it from DSTV, as the owners of the TV station risked their lives by covering the President’s 45 campaign programmes unedited in 2021, and that it was time for him to reciprocate.

President Hichilema responded through https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/multi-choice-to-remove-camnet-from-dstv-platform-despite-hhs-promise-to-intervene/