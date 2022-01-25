MULTI PARTY DEMOCRACY IS UNDER THREAT IN THE COUNTRY – NAKACINDA

… as DP president Harry Kalaba says the opposition political party leaders are not scared of arrests instigated by the New Dawn Government.

Lusaka … Tuesday, January 25, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

PF Member of the Central Committee incharge of information and publicity Raphael Nakacinda says multi party democracy under the New Dawn Government is under threat.

Speaking when he offered solidarity to PeP president Sean Tembo, who was summoned for questioning at Zambia Police Headquarters in line with a press briefing held in Lusaka with six other opposition political party leaders yesterday, Mr. Nakacinda said it was within their rights to hold a press briefing.

He said the opposition parties in Zambia have a duty to defend and protect democracy.

“We are here in defence of democracy because there is a threat to democracy under the new dawn Government. We are watching what the President is doing,” Mr. Nakacinda said.

“The opposition are within their rights to defend democracy and offer themselves for leadership,” Mr. Nakacinda adds.

And Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba said the opposition are not scared of ARRESTS instigated by the ruling party.

He said if freedom fighters were scared of ARRESTS Zambia would not have been where it is today.

Meanwhile, PF senior member Emmanuel Mwamba said the Police should not be used for political purposes.

Mr. Mwamba adds that the police should always be professional and avoid being used to silence and intimidate individuals opposed to President Hichilema.