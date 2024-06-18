MultiChoice has readjusted its subscription rates for DStv and GOtv users in Nigeria following legal challenges

MultiChoice has readjusted its subscription rates for DStv and GOtv users in Nigeria, following a court order mandating a halt to its planned price hikes.

The move comes after the company faced legal challenges and lost over a million subscribers of its Nigerian customer base.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal in Abuja had ruled against the price hike, prompting MultiChoice to reflect the readjusted rates on its apps as of Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Below are the new rates: