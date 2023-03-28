Multidimensional poverty pummel Zambians from all sides – Mpombo

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

MULTIDIMENSIONAL poverty continues to pummel Zambians from all sides, says George Mpombo.

Mpombo, who served as defence minister under the Levy Mwanawasa MMD administration, told The Mast that the UPND is running the economy through “body language”.

“UPND promised a robust and functioning economy during the elections and were voted in on that basis and not piecemeal interventions like arrest clearance while multidimensional poverty pummel Zambians from all sides. It’s clear now the UPND government has resorted to run and resuscitate the economy through body language style,” he said. “The government has miserably failed to arrest the worrisome declining level of forex inflows into the country and the alarming drying up of foreign direct investment.”

Mpombo said the US $2 billion solar energy investment from Dubai is “still stuck in the air, most of which will be used to buy solar equipment from Dubai itself and leave very little money for the economy.”

On the government releasing of over K72 million in retirement benefits for former TAZARA employees which has ben been outstanding for more than 15 years, Mpombo said while this was commendable, the management of the economy is profoundly disturbing.

“While the clearance of outstanding areas to parastalls like TAZARA is highly commendable, government’s dismal management of the economy is profoundly disturbing. The economy remains in severe doldrums with the kwacha in free fall against the dollars,” noted Mpombo.