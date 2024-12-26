Multiple injured after cab plows into pedestrians in New York

Multiple people including a nine-year-old child were injured when a taxi plowed into pedestrians in New York’s iconic Herald Square on Christmas Day.

It was gathered that the yellow cab was traveling north on Sixth Avenue when it veered off onto the sidewalk and struck six people.

The first 911 calls received about the crash at 6th and West 34th Street came in at 4:03pm.

The terrifying accident took place when the taxi driver, a 58-year-old man, had a possible medical episode, DailyMail confirmed.

All six people who got hit by the cab were left with non-life threatening injuries. The victims were a nine-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, a 37-year-old female, a 41-year-old female, and two 49-year-old females, according to the NYPD.

The nine-year-old sustained a laceration to his right thigh and the 41-year-old had a head injury. Both were taken to Weill Cornell Medical center.

One 49-year-old woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a leg injury. The remaining three female victims, aged 19, 37 and 49, all refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD said all six victims were in stable condition, though no information on the taxi driver’s condition was given.

The driver has not been identified. Police have also not yet made any arrests or charged anyone.

Officers are still investigating the scene of the crash, but it appeared to be an accident.