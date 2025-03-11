MULUNGUSHI TEXTILE RECEIVES FINAL BATCH OF STATE-OF-THE-ART MACHINERY





Yesterday, Ministy of Information and Media, Director Spokesperson Mr Henry Kapata witnessed the arrival of the final batch of equipment at Mulungushi Textile in Kabwe Central Province as the plant gears up to resume operations with new ultra modern equipment.





Highlights from the visit:



Equipment Installation:



✅ The factory is set to install 100% of critical equipment that has now arrived, marking a significant milestone in the operationalization process.





✅ The factory boasts cutting-edge technology, including a state-of-the-art steam boiler that replaces the older coal- and oil-powered ones.





✅ Among the newly arrived equipment include:

– Steaming machine

– Washing machine

– Tentering machine

– Electric boiler

– Auto printing machine

– Cutting machine

– Printing machine





Government Oversight:

✅ The tremendous progress in phase one is acknowledged by the government, with old equipment removed as scrap under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s guidance.





Historic Upgrade:

✅ The factory is undergoing its largest upgrade to date.

✅ The revitalization of the plant signifies more than just the revival of a historic facility. It represents a beacon of hope for the local community, promising numerous employment opportunities and boosting the local economy. .