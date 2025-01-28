MULUNGUSHI TEXTILES CONTINUES TO ROLL IN



NEW equipment for rehabilitation and upgrading of Zambia China Mulungushi Textiles Joint Venture (ZCMT-JV) in Kabwe has continued arriving in Zambia from China with the latest being a printer.





As of last week, 14 containers of various pieces of equipment out of the expected 400 had arrived at the textile complex, which is under rehabilitation.



Kabwe district commissioner Lennox Shimwambwa said the ZCMT-JV revival project is a reality.





“We have received the 14th container and that container has a printer. This is a state-of-the art printer [and] remember we said we will open Mulungushi Textiles in a very strategic way,” Mr Shimwambwa said.



Mr Shimwambwa said the old equipment at ZCMT-JV being removed from the factory is becoming a huge challenge.





He called for the auctioning of the old equipment, which is part of the over 80 percent that has been declared obsolete.





He said construction of a 200 megawatt solar plant at ZCMT-JV is a positive development, especially in view of power challenges Zambia is experiencing.



Zambia Daily Mail