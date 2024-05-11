MULUSA JOINS CHRIS ZUMANI’S DEFENSE BANDWAGON

MULUSA JOINS ZUMANI’S DEFENSE BANDWAGON

The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Secretary General Hon. Lucky Mulusa has become the lastest individual to offer themselves to be a defense witness for Dr. Chris Zumani against Dr. Nevers Mumba.

MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba has threatened to sue Dr. Chris Zumani who is Former Special Assistant for Political Affairs of Former President Edgar Lungu.

Hon. MULUSA who served as President Lungu Special Assistant for Projects and implementation advised Dr. Mumba not to go to Court.

“I have heard that Dr. Mumba wants to sue Dr. Zumani. Having worked with Dr. Mumba in the MMD, I would like to advise my brother not to go to Court”, Hon. MULUSA said.

Hon. MULUSA than said having worked at State House, he knows a lot.

“My brother Zumani mentioned that Nevers benefitted from President Lungu and he mentioned some of the people who facilitated that help. During my time at State House, I worked with the mentioned people and I know what they were doing”, Hon. MULUSA said.

Hon. Mulusa than said he had offered himself as a Defense witness for Zumani.

“If my brother Nevers makes a mistake of indeed taking Zamani to Court, I will offer myself as a defense witness for Zamani. In life, People should be grateful for People who once helped them even if they are today eating from their enemies”, Hon. MULUSA said.

Hon. MULUSA joins the long list of people who have offered to be Dr. Zumani defense witnesses who include MMD National Chairman Hon. Toby Maliti, Operation Save MMD leader Hon Gaston Sichilima, Former MMD National Secretary Hon. Muhabi Lungu, Former Information Minister Hon. Dora Siilyah just to mention a few.