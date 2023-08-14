MULYATA TELLS OFF CATHOLIC ARCHBISHOP OF LUSAKA ALICK BANDA FOR VISITING M’MEMBE IN POLICE CELLS

By News Diggers Reporter

LUSAKA Province Minister Sheal Mulyata says Archbishop of Lusaka Alick Banda is treading on divisive grounds and showing bias towards politicians.

Last week, police blocked several opposition party leaders from accessing Woodlands Police Station where Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe was detained.

Only few individuals were allowed entry, among them, Archbishop Banda, who was also captured consoling Dr M’membe’s wife.

But reacting to Archbishop Banda’s visit in an interview, Mulyata said the Archbishop of Lusaka had shown whose side he was on.

“The church is the eyes of the people, they are the same as politicians, we are not in competition, we should love all the people the same. Not mentioning of names because we know the church we…..