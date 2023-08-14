MULYATA TELLS OFF CATHOLIC ARCHBISHOP OF LUSAKA ALICK BANDA FOR VISITING M’MEMBE IN POLICE CELLS
By News Diggers Reporter
LUSAKA Province Minister Sheal Mulyata says Archbishop of Lusaka Alick Banda is treading on divisive grounds and showing bias towards politicians.
Last week, police blocked several opposition party leaders from accessing Woodlands Police Station where Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe was detained.
Only few individuals were allowed entry, among them, Archbishop Banda, who was also captured consoling Dr M’membe’s wife.
But reacting to Archbishop Banda’s visit in an interview, Mulyata said the Archbishop of Lusaka had shown whose side he was on.
“The church is the eyes of the people, they are the same as politicians, we are not in competition, we should love all the people the same. Not mentioning of names because we know the church we…..
Ba Mulyata, Archbishop Banda is free to visit anyone he wants in prison, even a serial murderer.
Focus your attention on more productive issues. You are not in that position to monitor who the Archbishop visits. We know his leanings anyway. So relax. He is just being himself.
UPND at its best.
Not everyone in Zambia is a UPND supporter. We gave you our vote just to get rid of PF. Now you think you own Zambia.
Who are you to tell clergy who they can visit in jail?
Did you hear ECL complaining when clergymen visited Hakainde while he was in jail for reckless and childish behaviour? Why are you so petty?
Focus on improving cost of living. In fact, stop making statements until you fix this, because everything this government says is coming out wrongly right now.
Indigo Tryol your comment is too toxic to any normal person except to you PF losers. Please go to Election House at Long Acres and collect your insignificant vote you claim to have casted for HH iwe. Your uncouth language against one known individual won’t go unchecked bwana.
Ba Mpombo, every single vote is significant. It is the sum of those SINGLE votes which made up the 2.8million to get HH the presidency.
So, Indigo’s vote is NOT insignificant.