Mum kills own baby with ‘anointing oil’ from ‘prophetess’

A CHINGOLA woman has allegedly murdered her two-year-old baby, whom she gave a poisonous substance, which she claimed was anointing oil that she received from a pastor.

Kabaso, allegedly murdered her baby boy, Kudakwashe, on Wednesday around 20:00 hours while he was in hospital after he sustained a fractured leg.

The baby was admitted to Nchanga North Hospital and was being taken care of by his mother, Kabaso.

But on Wednesday morning, Kabaso’s aunt opted to remain at the child’s bedside so that Kabaso could go home and rest.

When Kabaso arrived at the bus station to board, she realised that she had lost her fare, which made her start going back to the hospital.

Copperbelt Province police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said Kabaso allegedly met a woman of God whilst on her way to the hospital, who prayed for her and gave her a bottle containing liquid substance.

Mr Mweemba said the woman allegedly told Kabaso that the liquid that was inside the bottle was ‘anointing oil’, which she needed to give to her baby when she was alone.

“Kabaso made sure she was alone with her baby before she gave the said anointing oil to the baby around 20:00 hours,” he said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail