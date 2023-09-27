Mumba Malila as Expert on LGBTQ International Groups- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Mumba Malila as Expert on LGBTQ International Groups

It is imperative that open interviews for positions such as the Chief Justice are conducted in public as is done in many democratic jurisdictions.

The interviews through an open process give a window of the person’s belief system and their professional disposition to issues whose outcome inform the ratification process and may sway their judgments.

As is being revealed now the Chief Justice has been a regular human rights and legal expert on promoting and defending rights of the LGBTQ Community through his previous work.

His statement at the University of Zambia was not made in isolation of his belief system and his previous work.

Below is some of his work;

The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association – ILGA World and the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) have compiled a series of factsheets highlighting the work that UN special procedures – independent human rights experts, appointed to monitor and report on human rights violations –have undertaken to defend the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) persons.

The factsheets compile the references and recommendations made by these experts to LGBTI persons, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC).

They cover all thematic

reports, country visit reports, and communications sent to States between January 2011 and December 2021.