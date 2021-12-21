By VICTORIA YAMBANI

Parliament is today set to scrutinize the Presidential appointment of Justice Mumba Malila as Chief Justice of Zambia.

The position of Chief Justice fell vacant after the death of Justice Ireen Mambilima early this year.

President Hakainde Hichilema appointed Dr Malila as Chief Justice but occupying the position is subject to Parliamentary ratification.

This is according to the Parliamentary order paper of business.

The Chief Justice position entails the occupant heading the Judiciary of Zambia which is one wing of Government others being the Legislator and the Executive.

Parliament is also expected to scrutinize the appointment of Mr Vincent Blackskin Malambo as a member of the Judicial Complaints Commission.

Apart from handling complaints against judicial officers, the commission also looks into the welfare of the men and women of the bench.

Mr Malambo is former Minister of Justice in the MMD Government.

Both appointees need simple majority vote in Parliament to assume their respective positions. – DIAMOND TV