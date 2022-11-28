Mumbi Phiri Admitted In The Lewanika General Hospital

INCARCERATED former Patriotic Front deputy secretary-general Mumbi Phiri has been hospitalised after falling ill in Mongu.

Ms Mumbi, a diabetic, has been admitted at Lewanika General Hospital.

PF acting president Given Lubinda and former Western Province minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu visited Ms Phiri yesterday but complained that she was not getting any proper attention from the warders as they were not providing adequate food.

Mr Lubinda also complained that the warders had stopped people from visiting which was very unfortunate.

He said that he had discussed with the warders for them to provide proper care for her since she had a delicate condition.

“As you know she is diabetic and access to food for diabetic people is very cardinal because we here this is around 14 hours but her food is not yet here,” Mr Lubinda said.

Mr Lubinda said the people in authority were not giving her the necessary care and that she was being neglected.

Ms Phiri and Shebby Chilekwa, former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s barber are facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a UPND cadre, Mr Lawrence Banda in Kaoma.- Daily Nation