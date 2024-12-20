By CIC.



MUMBI PHIRI ARRESTED BY ZAMBIA POLICE IN KABWE AFTER ESCAPING FROM KAWAMBWA.



She led the attack on Greens and Economy Minister Hon Mike Mposha with PF cadres on lies that he has premarked ballot papers.

On her command UPND Media journalists where attacked, phones grabbed, undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

She further led the onslaught attack of UPND at camp centers on a lodge searching unknown things.

Kawambwa was calm and mild until she came with certain MPs and tension erupted in Kawambwa.



