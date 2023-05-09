MUMBI PHIRI CALLS FOR JUSTICE FOR WOMEN INCARCERATED IN WESTERN PROVINCE CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES

Former Patriotic Front –Pf- Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has called for justice for women incarcerated in Western Province correctional facilities.

Mrs. Phiri who spent over a year in the Mongu Correctional Facility has disclosed that the incarcerated women in the province are facing a lot of injustice due to poor and in most times lack of legal representation.

She observes that today, western province is believed to have one of the highest number of women jailed for murder as most of them plead guilty even when innocent as they believe their cases will be reduced to manslaughter.

Speaking when she featured on Tuesday’s edition of “let the people talk programme” on Phoenix FM, Mrs. Phiri has also challenged the UPND government not to demean the strides the PF made towards prison reforms which have seen improved conditions currently being witnessed.

And Mrs. Phiri is saddened that the human rights commission has no effective presence in western province when people are languishing in prisons with their rights infringed upon.

PHOENIX NEWS