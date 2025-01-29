MUMBI PHIRI CHICKENS OUT OF A DEBATE WITH GILBERT LISWANISO ON THE STATUS OF HUMAN RIGHTS IN ZAMBIA WITH





Outspoken and self acclaimed big machine Mumbi Phiri has chickens out of a scheduled interview on KBN TV to disuss the status of human rights in Zambia on a panel with the UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso.





Mrs Phiri claims that having received trained in Isreal she sensed that KBN a proPF station is not safe for her.



The host Innocent Phiri took time to convince the PF MCC who was visibly defeated upon learning that she was going to share a platform with Liswaniso who suffered torture and wrongful incarceration at the hands of the PF regime





Last week Mumbi Phiri confirmed to feature with a UPND NMC member on KBN TV scheduled program.





She however, took to her heels when she learnt that her free ride of disinformation and misinformation had a match equal to the task with the right information in GilbertLiswaniso.



(c) FALCON