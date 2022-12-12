MUMBI PHIRI CHOOSES TO REMAIN SILENT AS NO WITNESS MENTIONED HER

MUMBI PHIRI WAS NOT THERE – SHEBBY CHILEKWA

…as she opts to remain silence

MURDER accused, former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has opted to remain silent in the Mongu High Court.

Starting her defence, Monday, Phiri informed High Court Judge, Charles Zulu that she would not say anything but will depend on her witness before the court.

And Shebby Chilekwa has testified that Phiri was not at the scene when the five PF members were attacked in Kaoma by UPND cadres.

Chilekwa explained that he was the one driving the White Toyota Hilux BAD 6855 and carried five passengers on board and Phiri was not among the people on board.

He named Brona, the PF chairlady as the person who sat in the passenger’s front seat, while Mbololwa, Muzaza and Mundia sat at the passengers back seat.

Chilekwa said he never saw Phiri in Kaoma though word indicated that some senior PF had visited the district.

He informed Court that at no time did his vehicle carry guns or any other weapon but materials for campaign ahead of the Kaoma by-election in 2019.

Chilekwa said the UPND cadres attacked the PF, when it stopped in Site Service when going to distribute food and campaign materials in other campaign areas in the district.

He said when he was stabled on the shoulder by a UPND cadre, another UPND cadre threatened Brona that if she left the vehicle he would kill her.

Chilekwa said Lawerence Banda continued smashing window screen and side screens with an object he had in his hands.

Detailed report in the verbatim as court has adjourned for the afternoon session.

(Mumbi Phiri and Shebby Chilekwa in the picture at Mongu High Court today)