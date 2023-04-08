MUMBI PHIRI GOES FOR PF PRESIDENCY, MEETS ECL

By Diamond Media

Former Patriotic Front-PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has announced her intention to contest the PF Presidency.

Speaking when she presented a door mat, she made while in prison for four hundred and two days to former President Edgar Lungu at his residence, a cheerful Mrs. Phiri says her move is meant to strengthen women because of injustices they face in the unbalanced national leadership.

She says God has been on her side and her release is testimony that he never gives up on his own children who are treated unfairly.

The former deputy Secretary General has therefore charged that her experience is what has compelled her to return to active politics.

Mrs. Mumbi was last Wednesday released from remand prison after the state entered a Nolle Prosequi in a case she was co-accused in the alleged murder of UPND supporter Lawrence Banda in Kaoma District in October 2019.- Diamond TV