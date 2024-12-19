MUMBI PHIRI IN HIDING AS POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT



POLICE in Kawambwa have launched a manhunt against fugitive Mumbi Phiri and former President Edgar Lungu’s personal photographer, Andy Luki junior, both of the Tonse Alliance.





According to impeccable sources within the Zambia Police Service, the former PF Deputy Secretary General is being pursued for leading a horde of PF/Tonse thugs in insulting, manhandling UPND Munali Member of Parliament, Mike Mposha who is also Green Economy and Environmental Protection Minister.





The two fugitives who were in the company of a number of Tonse Alliance members allegedly accousted Mr Mposha and a named Journalist after accusing them of harbouring pre-marked ballot papers.





In the process, Andy Luki Junior is said to have used a teaser to electrocute the said reporter after which he robbed a phone valued at K7600 and K20,000 in cash.





During the fracas, some local onlookers wondered whether Ms Phiri’s behaviour was a disclosure of the newly pronounced *”Plan B”* that Mr Lungu announced after a unanimous Constitutional Court adjudged him to be ineligible to contest any future elections on account that he had been elected and sworn in twice.





And a check by this reporter found Police patrolling the streets of Kawambwa, a situation that is undoubtedly aimed preventing the probable blood bath that might ensue as the ECL Tonse Alliance experiments with the *”infamous Plan B”.*



