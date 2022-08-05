MUMBI PHIRI, SHEBBY CHILEKWA LIKELY TO APPEAR IN COURT IN OCTOBER

By Rhodah Mvula

Murder accused Patriotic Front- PF member Mumbi Phiri and her co-accused Shebby Chilekwa are likely to appear in the Mongu High Court on October 3rd, 2022.



This is according to the Judicial Criminal Sessions Calendar.

The PF Deputy Secretary General and President Edgar Lungu’s barber have been in detention for six months before being taken to court.

The suspects have received overwhelming support from political leaders who describe their continued incarceration without trial as illegal.

However, Prison’s Care Management and Counselling Executive Director, Godfrey Malembeka says all Zambians deserve an inclusive and speedy access to justice regardless of social status.



Dr. Malembeka discloses that about two thousand people are being held in remand without trial.