MUMBI PHIRI TO REMAIN IN PRISON LONGER AS JUDGEMENT MOVED TO APRIL

By New Dawn Reporter

FORMER PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri will have to endure pain of Prison life after the Mongu High Court pushed her judgment date from 30th March, 2023 to 5th April, 2023.

Lawyers to both Phiri and former president Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa have confirmed the change of the date from 30th March to 5th April, 2023.

According to the lawyers, they have not been furnished with information as to why the judgement date has been moved.

Mumbi Phiri and former president Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa are jointly charged, facing one count of murder of Lawrence Banda a UPND carder in the Mongu High Court, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Allegations before the court were that on October 6, 2019 Phiri 52 of Waterfalls area in Chongwe District and Shebby Chilekwa 34, a businessman of Chilanga District whilst acting together murdered Lawrence Banda in Kaoma District, during the Kaoma Council chairmanship by-election, a crime both denied to have committed