The State has discontinued the cases in which patriotic front party former deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri was accused of having murdered a United Party for National Development youth, Lawrence Banda.



Ms Phiri was jointly charged with former president Edgar Lungu’s barber man shabby Chilekwa.

Judgement for the duo was set to today Wednesday 5th April 2023.



But when the matter came up for judgement senior state advocate Kayoka Sifali on behalf of the director for public prosecution DPP, entered a nolle prosequi in favour of Ms Phiri invoking section 81 and 82 of the criminal procedure code.



Meanwhile the subordinate court in Mongu has adjourned the judgement for the co accused Shebby Chilekwa to 15 hrs today.

In this matter it was alleged that Ms Phiri and Mr Chilekwa on 6th October 2019 in kaoma district of western province did unlawfully murder Lawrence banda.



Ms Phiri was arrested on 25th February 2022 and since then she has been in incarceration

Meanwhile lawyer Makebi Zulu has described the turn of event as a traverse of Justice and that his firm will pursue the matter and ensure that Mumbi Phiri is compensated.



Speaking shortly after the nolle was entered in favour of Mumbi Phiri, Mr Zulu says the state’s move is against the fair rule of Justice and that it is proof enough that his client is innocent



Mr Zulu has further alleged that some witnesses were paid to wrongly testify against his client but that no evidence has been laid in court to complicate or criminalize Ms Phiri.

Story courtesy of Millennium radio