MUMBI PHIRI WAS UNFAIRLY IMPRISONED – NGOCC

……we need to review the constitution to help promote a just and fair society – Ms. Sinkamba

Non-Givernmental Gender Organisations Coordinator GOCC Board Chairperson Ms. Grace Sinkamba has urged government to review the justice system as they continue to suppress human liberties.

Ms. Sinkamba said that the case of Patriotic Front PF former Secretary General (SG) Mrs. Mumbi Phiri is worrying as they released her barely 24hours before her judgment day.

She noted that Mrs. Phiri spent 376 days in prison even when it was evident that she had no case, a situation which can be described as abuse of the law.

Ms. Sinkamba reminded that as much as the family of that slain United Party for National Development (UPND) member Lawrence Banda who was killed in cold blood in Kaoma, the current government should work on the justice system to help with sensitive case like the case at hand.

She said that Zambia needs a credible constitution that will help situation like the current Mumbi Phiri case.

Meanwhile, on the high rising case of gender based violence that has been on the increase, Ms Sinkamba expressed worry and that their is need for a quick intervention by the police.

Ms. Sinkamba has called on the general public and all well meaning Zambians to help in the current gender based violence that has been a source of concern.

Ms. Sinkamba also noted that the continued abductions and killings of children needs agent attention from the police and the members of the general public.