Mumbi Phiri’s lawyers demand her appearance in court

FORMER PF dupty secretary general, Mumbi Phiri’s lawyers have demanded that she is taken to Court for the offence of murder as charged.

In a letter addressed to the Clerk of Session in the Mongu High Court, Lawyers from Makebi Zulu Advocates, demand to know why despite the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issuing a certificate of committal, their clients Phiri and Shebby Chilekwa have not yet appeared before the Courts of law.

According to the letter, Phiri and Chilekwa were supposed to appear in Court in April, 2022, but were not calls listed for that session.

Lawyers have also stated that the May, 2022 calls list did not have the names of Phiri and Chilekwa, wondering why they had not been calls listed after the DPP consented to the prosecution.

They have further started that the calls list for June, 2022 court session omits the names of their clients.

The lawyers have also indicated that their clients are facing a non-bailable charge which should be heard upon the issuance of the certificate of committal by the DPP.

Credit: The New Dawn Newspaper