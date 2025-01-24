MUMBI’S RELEASE NOT INFLUENCED BY KHAN’S VISIT – HAIMBE



FOREIGN Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to clear Mumbi Phiri and secure her release from detention was not influenced by the visit of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights, Irene Zubaida Khan.



Meanwhile, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says government has nothing to hide and will fully cooperate as Khan compiles her report.



Khan is in Zambia to assess the human rights situation and will meet President Hakainde Hichilema and other stakeholders.





Speaking when he featured on ZNBC Special Interview on Human Rights in Zambia, Thursday, Haimbe said there should be a degree of objectivity and caution with respect to each submission that would be received.



News Diggers