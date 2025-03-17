MUMBWA FARMERS SELLING THEIR MAIZE TO BRIEFCASE BUYERS AT GIVEAWAY PRICES



Some farmers in Mumbwa District are reportedly selling their fresh maize in the fields to briefcase buyers at low prices, sparking concerns of another hunger streak.





According to Claire Siambelele, Chairperson of the Mumbwa District Women Association, the maize is being sold between K70 and K100 per 50-kilogram bag.





Ms. Siambelele has told Phoenix News that the farmers are desperate due to the shortage of income caused by last season’s drought.



She says the women’s association is concerned that this hasty sale of maize will ultimately lead to another period of hunger.





Ms. Siambelele says the association is therefore urging farmers in the District to exercise patience and wait for the right time to sell their commodity and to save some for future use.



