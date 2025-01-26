MUMBWA MAN HIRES ASSASSIN TO KILL OWN DAD



A 64-year-old man from Mumbwa’s Mapoko area has fallen victim to a brutal murder orchestrated by his own son.



Bornwell Mwaala’s life was cut short by a mysterious gunman, who left him with severe gunshot wounds to the hip.



A thorough police investigation eventually led to the arrest of 49-year-old Kevison Simukumbwa, a resident of Muwano settlement area, Chief Kaindu.



Under police accommodation and hospitality, Simukumbwa felt motivated to come clean and confess to not only Mwaala’s murder but also three other heinous crimes.





Shockingly, Simukumbwa exposed the surprising truth behind Mwaala’s murder: he was hired by Mwaala’s biological son, Waka Mwaala, who suspected his father of practicing witchcraft.



In addition to Mwaala’s murder, Simukumbwa confessed to killing; Paul Shikabwali, a 76-year-old man and Roy Mizinga as well as Reuben Chitantilo, a resident of Shibuyunji.





Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the developments, stating that Simukumbwa provided detailed information about his “employers” in the four murder cases.



According to Hamoonga, investigation revealed that two of the victims were killed over land disputes, while the other two, including Mwaala, were murdered due to suspicions of witchcraft.





He said police had since recovered the firearm allegedly used in the murders and seized a cream-colored cow branded GS/9, which was given to Simukumbwa as payment for one of the murders.



Hamoonga assured the public of the police’s “unwavering commitment to ensuring justice is served and maintaining law and order in the community.”





He said investigations on the matter remained active, with efforts underway to apprehend other suspects believed to be on the run.





Hamoonga appealed to the public to come forward with any information that may assist in apprehending the remaining suspects.



Kalemba